"I feel more isolated on earth than in space - Three astronauts touch down after about seven months

In July and September last year, three astronauts(American and Russian) who left Earth and was stationed at the International Space Station returned to Earth yesterday.

Andrew Morgan completed an extended 272-day mission on Friday (April 17), touching down on Russia's Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft with NASA astronaut Jessica Meir and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka, who each logged 205 days on the space station.

Descending under a parachute to the steppe of Kazakhstan, the capsule touched down southeast of the town of Dzhezkazgan. Soyuz MS-15 was the 61st Soyuz to launch for the International Space Station. It travelled 86.9 million miles (139.8 million km) completing 3,280 orbits of Earth according to foreign media reports.

Due to the spread of the corona virus, their landing of the Soyuz spacecraft at the Baikonur space station in Kazakhstan was handed differently.

Long-duration spaceflights are known to weaken astronauts' immune systems, so precautions were taken to limit the crew's exposure to the novel coronavirus currently affecting millions worldwide. The NASA and Roscosmos staff tending to the astronauts wore face masks and the other workers at the site appeared to be following social distancing practices.

Staff from Earth Center arriving with protective face masks was a novel experience for them.

Rather than be flown from the landing site to the Kazakh town of Karaganda for a traditional welcome ceremony, Morgan, Meir and Skripochka were being taken directly to Baikonur, their launch site, as part of the virus precautions.

During the time they were in space, the Covid Nineteen Global Pandemic has spread worldwide.

Foreign commentators said that therefore this would look like new planet that they have landed.

One of the astronauts said “I think I will feel even more isolated on Earth than I did hereat the International space station”.

During their time in orbit, Morgan, Meir and Skripochka helped conduct hundreds of science experiments and saw the arrival of multiple uncrewed supply vehicles, including the last of SpaceX's first-generation Dragon cargo spacecraft.

Morgan and Meir also ventured outside the space station on spacewalks. Morgan performed a total of seven extravehicular activities (EVAs), totalling 45 hours and 48 minutes, including four outings to carry out the complicated repair of the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS) cosmic ray detector.