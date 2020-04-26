The World Health Organization said Friday that China revised its Covid-19 infection counts “to leave no case undocumented” and that other countries will also likely need to amend their own data as systems around the world are overwhelmed.

At a media briefing in Geneva yesterday, World Health Organization's Head of Technology, Maria van Kerkhov, said that once the spread of the virus is controlled, more and more countries around the world will face it.

Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China, added 325 confirmed cases and 1,290 deaths to the city’s Covid-19 count after “a city-wide investigation,” state media reported earlier on Frida

Reporting the true number of deaths caused by Covid-19 is crucial to understanding the virus, and without accurate reporting of cases and deaths, epidemiologists struggle to calculate the rates of infections and fatalities, which can be used to guide government response according to Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the World Health Organization’s emerging diseases and zoonosis unit.

Wuhan’s municipal government, which explained the discrepancies in the city’s data according to reports said that a surge of patients in the early stage of the outbreak caused a shortage of medical resources and inadequacy in the city’s treatment capacity. That resulted in some patients dying at home and in addition, hospitals were overwhelmed, which resulted in delayed, missing or erroneous reporting of cases and deaths, according to the notice. It also said given the vast network of health-care institutions involved in treating patients with the coronavirus, some failed to provide timely updates about the cases they were handling.

Early in the outbreak, as White House officials raised questions about China’s numbers, and the WHO repeatedly defended China and the country’s transparency regarding the outbreak. On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced he was suspending funding to the WHO, criticizing them for accepting China’s reporting as accurate.

However, US President Donald Trump has said that even China's statistics are unacceptable and that the number of deaths and infections of Kovind Nineteen in the country will be very high.

New York City has also struggled to get an accurate count of Covid-19 fatalities as more people die at home and some likely coronavirus deaths are attributed to heart attacks and other causes

With the latest revision total number of deaths in Wuhan is reported as 3,869 while the number of infected people exceeds 50,000. Therefore the total death count in China is now reported at 4,632.