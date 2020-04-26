සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Saturday 18 April : Covid-19, World situation report

Saturday, 18 April 2020 - 9:01

Global
The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 2,250,709 with 154,256 deaths. Meanwhile, 572,105 infected patients have recovered. There are 1,524,348 active patients around the world while 57,136 are in critical condition.

USA
Covid-19, death toll in USA increased to 37,158. USA has over 612,353 active cases from their 710,021 reported cases, with only 60,510 recoveries to date.

In the US, New York has reported 233,951 infected cases and 17,131 deaths, while New Jersey has reported 78,467 infected cases and 3,840 deaths. Massachusetts has reported 34,402 infected cases and 1,404 deaths. Michigan remains as the 3rd worst affected state in terms of deaths with 30,023 cases of infection and 2,227 deaths. Pennsylvania, California, Illinois Florida and Louisiana have all reported over 20,000 infected cases in their states.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients

  • USA                      710,021-  (37,158 deaths)
  • Spain                    190,839-   (20,002 deaths)
  • Italy                      172,434-   (22,745 deaths)
  • France                  147,969-   (18,681 deaths)
  • Germany              141,397-   (4,352 deaths)
  • United Kingdom    108,692-   (14,576 deaths)

Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients

  • China                       82,719 - (4,632 deaths – total revised by China )
  • Iran                          79,494 -   (4,958 deaths)           
  • Turkey                     74,193 - (1,769 deaths)

Tests

Four countries have tested over a million people in their countries for the infection. USA has conducted 3,574,984 tests, Germany 1558,413,728,357, Russia 1,718,019 and Italy 1,244,108 tests during this period. Spain 930,230, UAE 767,000, Turkey 558,413, South Korea 546,463 and Canada 507,701 have all conducted over 500,000 tests.

Global death count

The Global death count now stands at 154,261. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 37,158 deaths.  

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

  • USA                         37,158
  • Italy                          22,745
  • Spain                       20,002
  • France                     18,681
  • UK                           14,576

Countries with 2,500 - 9,999 reported deaths

  • Belgium                      5,163
  • Iran                             4,958
  • China                         4,632 (revised from 3,342)
  • Germany                    4,352            
  • Netherlands               3,459       


Data source - compiled from worldometers.

