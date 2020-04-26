සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Donald Trump to open Economy - WHO call upon countries to be cautious

Saturday, 18 April 2020 - 14:42

Donald+Trump+to+open+Economy+-+WHO+call+upon+countries+to+be+cautious+

US President Donald Trump has announced the opening of states under stay-at-home orders given to control the spread of the corona virus.

This will be in line with the actions of the governors of the respective states.

However, President Trump's attention has been drawn to protests in three states against the stringent restrictions placed to curb the spread of the virus.

At a press conference at the White House, he said that action should be taken to release those states controlled by the Democratic party.

Vice President Mike Pence said there were enough test kits to reopen the state.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) points out that closed countries need to be cautious when reopening.

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott has formulated a plan to open the economy. Instead of kicking off a full restart, the Texas governor announced that a group of medical and economic experts will guide him through a series of incremental steps aimed at slowly reopening the state's economy. He has said that not all businesses can open all at once on May 1 according to foreign media reports.

Bill Gilmer, an economist at the University of Houston said that this is ultimately a moral dilemma between the good of the majority of the population based on an improved economy, versus those most damaged by letting this disease continue to spread and potentially letting the hospital system be overwhelmed. He said that this is not just about economics, it's is also a moral decision.

Meanwhile, the UK has taken steps to test a new vaccine for coronavirus, and has allocated funding for 21 research projects.

Germany said that the country has controlled the spread of coronavirus and prevented more than one person getting infected from an infected person.

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia has exceeded 32,000 with 273 deaths reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that remote areas lacking inspection equipment are at risk.

He also stated that the spread of the virus is not limited to Moscow.

 

 

O/L results within the next two days
O/L results within the next two days
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:59

Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha says that the results of the 2019, O / L examination will be released within the next two days. Commissioner... Read More

When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:58

The Ministry of Transport Services Management states that they will focus on utilizing public transport only for essential services when curfew is relaxed. According... Read More

Sri Lanka request an extension of amnesty deadline for Sri Lankan illegal migrants in Kuwait
Sri Lanka request an extension of amnesty deadline for Sri Lankan illegal migrants in Kuwait
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:26

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha stated that the situation in Kuwait, where an amnesty has been declared for over 19,000 workers who are out... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
25 April 2020
Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
25 April 2020
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
26 April 2020
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
26 April 2020
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
The reports of a dog in the Suduwella area in Jaela, being infected with the coronavirus is not true
25 April 2020
The reports of a dog in the Suduwella area in Jaela, being infected with the coronavirus is not true

International News

India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
26 April 2020
India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
25 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
24 April 2020
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
23 April 2020
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.