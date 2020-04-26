Donald Trump to open Economy - WHO call upon countries to be cautious

US President Donald Trump has announced the opening of states under stay-at-home orders given to control the spread of the corona virus.

This will be in line with the actions of the governors of the respective states.

However, President Trump's attention has been drawn to protests in three states against the stringent restrictions placed to curb the spread of the virus.

At a press conference at the White House, he said that action should be taken to release those states controlled by the Democratic party.

Vice President Mike Pence said there were enough test kits to reopen the state.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) points out that closed countries need to be cautious when reopening.

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott has formulated a plan to open the economy. Instead of kicking off a full restart, the Texas governor announced that a group of medical and economic experts will guide him through a series of incremental steps aimed at slowly reopening the state's economy. He has said that not all businesses can open all at once on May 1 according to foreign media reports.

Bill Gilmer, an economist at the University of Houston said that this is ultimately a moral dilemma between the good of the majority of the population based on an improved economy, versus those most damaged by letting this disease continue to spread and potentially letting the hospital system be overwhelmed. He said that this is not just about economics, it's is also a moral decision.

Meanwhile, the UK has taken steps to test a new vaccine for coronavirus, and has allocated funding for 21 research projects.

Germany said that the country has controlled the spread of coronavirus and prevented more than one person getting infected from an infected person.

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia has exceeded 32,000 with 273 deaths reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that remote areas lacking inspection equipment are at risk.

He also stated that the spread of the virus is not limited to Moscow.