Over 1,000 infected on board France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier

More than a thousand sailors in France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier have been infected with the corona virus. Over 1,081 have been infected with the virus from the 2300 sailors on board, while another 300 are due to be tested. Among those infected, 24 have been hospitalized and one has been admitted to the ICU. Another 545 people are being monitored for infection.

The ship, France's biggest carrier and the flagship of its navy, has been undergoing a lengthy disinfection process since returning to its home base in Toulon five days ago

The cruiser arrived at Brest Atlantic Harbor in France last month and set sail again despite the danger.

The French media has accused Charles de Gaulle of being in a similar situation to the American Theodore Roosevelt warship. Earlier this month nearly 600 coronavirus cases were confirmed aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, one of two US aircraft carriers in the western Pacific

The US warship's captain Brett Crozier was fired after his letter pleading for help with the outbreak was leaked to US media. A public outcry over that dismissal triggered the resignation of acting Navy secretary Thomas Modly.

France has been among the countries hardest hit by the virus, with more than 18,000 deaths confirmed as of Friday (local time) and more than 100,000 reported cases. The country has a very strict lockdown, which President Emmanuel Macron has extended to 11 May. It has the third-highest death toll in Europe after Italy and Spain