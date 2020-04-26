සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Over 1,000 infected on board France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier

Saturday, 18 April 2020 - 15:01

Over+1%2C000+infected+on+board+France%27s+Charles+de+Gaulle+aircraft+carrier+

More than a thousand sailors in France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier have been infected with the corona virus. Over 1,081 have been infected with the virus from the 2300 sailors on board, while another 300 are due to be tested. Among those infected, 24 have been hospitalized and one has been admitted to the ICU. Another 545 people are being monitored for infection.

The ship, France's biggest carrier and the flagship of its navy, has been undergoing a lengthy disinfection process since returning to its home base in Toulon five days ago

The cruiser arrived at Brest Atlantic Harbor in France last month and set sail again despite the danger.

The French media has accused Charles de Gaulle of being in a similar situation to the American Theodore Roosevelt warship. Earlier this month nearly 600 coronavirus cases were confirmed aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, one of two US aircraft carriers in the western Pacific

The US warship's captain Brett Crozier was fired after his letter pleading for help with the outbreak was leaked to US media. A public outcry over that dismissal triggered the resignation of acting Navy secretary Thomas Modly.

France has been among the countries hardest hit by the virus, with more than 18,000 deaths confirmed as of Friday (local time) and more than 100,000 reported cases.  The country has a very strict lockdown, which President Emmanuel Macron has extended to 11 May. It has the third-highest death toll in Europe after Italy and Spain

O/L results within the next two days
O/L results within the next two days
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:59

Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha says that the results of the 2019, O / L examination will be released within the next two days. Commissioner... Read More

When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:58

The Ministry of Transport Services Management states that they will focus on utilizing public transport only for essential services when curfew is relaxed. According... Read More

Sri Lanka request an extension of amnesty deadline for Sri Lankan illegal migrants in Kuwait
Sri Lanka request an extension of amnesty deadline for Sri Lankan illegal migrants in Kuwait
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:26

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha stated that the situation in Kuwait, where an amnesty has been declared for over 19,000 workers who are out... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
25 April 2020
Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
25 April 2020
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
26 April 2020
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
26 April 2020
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
The reports of a dog in the Suduwella area in Jaela, being infected with the coronavirus is not true
25 April 2020
The reports of a dog in the Suduwella area in Jaela, being infected with the coronavirus is not true

International News

India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
26 April 2020
India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
25 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
24 April 2020
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
23 April 2020
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.