5000 CTB buses & 400 trains will be operational under health guidelines after April 20

5,000 CTB buses & 400 trains will be operational under health guidelines after April 20, in line with Govt's decision: Minister Mahinda Amaraweera.



The Minister stated that the government has decided to commence the public and private sector activities which have been suspended due to the coronavirus in several stages after the 20th of this month.



At a recent meeting with the secretaries to the ministries, President discussed the need to ease the curfew to allow public and private sectors to return to work without undue impediments. The need to protect the local economy was emphasized. Ministries were instructed to provide the necessary support for agrarian and fisheries sectors as well as other businesses to recover. President also advocated exploring business avenues to create new economic trends.



The Presidential media division said that while it is clear that Sri Lanka has been successfully containing and controlling the COVID 19 threat, it is also clear that the crisis is far from over. We are still fighting with an invisible enemy that we have not yet understood fully. The fact that this is a global pandemic further complicates the issue. Staying safe while rescuing our economy from a changing world are the challenges before us.