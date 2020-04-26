India+experiments+with+a+multi-vaccine+to+boost+the+immune+system+in+order+to+combat+the+coronavirus

The number of coronavirus cases in India has increased to 14,378 while 480 deaths have been reported, according to Indian media.

Meanwhile, India is testing out a multi-vaccine to boost the immune system in order to combat the coronavirus.

India's largest medical research institute has been testing this vaccine that has been successfully used against leprosy.

According to the World Health Organization, it will take another year to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus.

It is also reported that the United States is conducting clinical experiments with an experimental drug called Remedesivir against the coronavirus. The American media said that it would speed up the recovery of coronavirus infection.

Although this was used against the Ebola virus, the drug has been not been successful in its use against SARS and MERS two coronavirus variants.

The World Health Organization also briefed about the potential of Remedezvir last February.

The experimental COVID-19 treatment remdesivir is showing promise in a clinical trial, at a university hospital in Chicago, according to foreign media reports. According to a medical team at the University of Chicago, the majority of Covid-19 infected people who were treated with the drug were cured within six days.