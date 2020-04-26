Rapid+program+to+revive+institutions+that+have+closed+down

Steps have been taken to formulate an expedited report on the institutions that have already been closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic and the institutions that have already commenced work.

The Ministry of Skills Development, Employment and Labor Relations stated that accordingly, information about all small and medium scale industries and institutions registered in the country will be collected.

Commissioner General of Labour A. Wimalaweera will be preparing the report which is due to be handed over to the subject Minister Dinesh Gunawardena through the Ministry Secretary by next Monday.