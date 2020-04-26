The leopard that climbed the tree after getting caught to a trap for survival (Video)

Our correspondent stated that the wildlife officers of Nallathanniya are trying to rescue a leopard caught in a trap set in a vegetable gcultivation in Thambatenna Estate in Maskeliya.



The leopard was caught this morning (18) and had climbed to the top of a tree along with the trap.



Prabash Karunathilaka of the Nallathanniya Wildlife Office said that the leopard was anesthetized and was being rescued.



