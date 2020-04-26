Curfew in high-risk areas will not be relaxed simultaneously - Bandula Gunawardena

Meanwhile, the government is due to announce today or tomorrow a plan and the strategies to restore the lives of people who were affected by the coronavirus epidemic and revive the economy
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa recently emphasized that the public and private sector services should be restarted and the daily activities should be expedited.
Meanwhile, the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI) announced recently that it has decided to gradually re-commence the factories under the BOI.
Accordingly, the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI) has stated that requests to obtain curfew permits could be facilitated. Request applications for the curfew passes should be sent to ranjithd@boi.lk