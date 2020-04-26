සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

PUCSL extends service of providing solutions for electrical & plumbing issues of households during curfew period to all districts

Saturday, 18 April 2020 - 17:38

PUCSL+extends+service+of+providing+solutions+for+electrical+%26+plumbing+issues+of+households+during+curfew+period+to+all+districts+

Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) extends the service of providing solutions for electrical system & plumbing issues of households during the curfew period to all the districts in sri lanka

The special service to provide solutions for the electrical system and plumbing issues of households during the curfew period which being launched in the western province has now being extended to other districts of Sri Lanka.

This service is jointly implemented by the Sri Lanka Police, National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWS&DB),Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), Lanka Electricity Company Private Limited (LECO) and the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

Facilities have been provided to rectify the problems of internal electrical and water services in the households of the consumers through the hotline service which has already been implemented and introduced.

With the new service, the consumer can seek the assistance of an electrician or a plumber near to consumers' residential area to sort the issue.

The database has already been established containing the information of electricians and plumbers residing in every district of Sri Lanka and the PUCSL has already taken measures to provide the same information to respective Police Stations and Divisional Secretariats to maximize the service provided. This service is provided by registered electricians and plumbers in accordance with approved safety practices and guidelines required during the curfew hours.

The relevant electrician / electrical equipment and air conditioning maintenance technician or a plumber must obtain a temporary curfew pass from the respective police station, once the maintenance work or an issue is been requested.

The PUCSL has also issued a set of guidelines that should be followed by craftsmen in these essential maintenance activities. Accordingly, Consumers of Electricity and Water Services can now obtain the service via following hotlines;


For the service of a Plumber - 1939 (National Water Supply & Drainage Board)
For the service of an Electrician for consumers of CEB - 1987 (Ceylon Electricity Board)
For the service of an Electrician for consumers of LECO - 1910 (Lanka Electricity Company Private Limited)
Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka 0764271030

O/L results within the next two days
O/L results within the next two days
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:59

Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha says that the results of the 2019, O / L examination will be released within the next two days. Commissioner... Read More

When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:58

The Ministry of Transport Services Management states that they will focus on utilizing public transport only for essential services when curfew is relaxed. According... Read More

Sri Lanka request an extension of amnesty deadline for Sri Lankan illegal migrants in Kuwait
Sri Lanka request an extension of amnesty deadline for Sri Lankan illegal migrants in Kuwait
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:26

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha stated that the situation in Kuwait, where an amnesty has been declared for over 19,000 workers who are out... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
25 April 2020
Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
25 April 2020
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
26 April 2020
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
26 April 2020
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
The reports of a dog in the Suduwella area in Jaela, being infected with the coronavirus is not true
25 April 2020
The reports of a dog in the Suduwella area in Jaela, being infected with the coronavirus is not true

International News

India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
26 April 2020
India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
25 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
24 April 2020
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
23 April 2020
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.