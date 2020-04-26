PUCSL extends service of providing solutions for electrical & plumbing issues of households during curfew period to all districts

Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) extends the service of providing solutions for electrical system & plumbing issues of households during the curfew period to all the districts in sri lanka

The special service to provide solutions for the electrical system and plumbing issues of households during the curfew period which being launched in the western province has now being extended to other districts of Sri Lanka.

This service is jointly implemented by the Sri Lanka Police, National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWS&DB),Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), Lanka Electricity Company Private Limited (LECO) and the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

Facilities have been provided to rectify the problems of internal electrical and water services in the households of the consumers through the hotline service which has already been implemented and introduced.



With the new service, the consumer can seek the assistance of an electrician or a plumber near to consumers' residential area to sort the issue.

The database has already been established containing the information of electricians and plumbers residing in every district of Sri Lanka and the PUCSL has already taken measures to provide the same information to respective Police Stations and Divisional Secretariats to maximize the service provided. This service is provided by registered electricians and plumbers in accordance with approved safety practices and guidelines required during the curfew hours.

The relevant electrician / electrical equipment and air conditioning maintenance technician or a plumber must obtain a temporary curfew pass from the respective police station, once the maintenance work or an issue is been requested.



The PUCSL has also issued a set of guidelines that should be followed by craftsmen in these essential maintenance activities. Accordingly, Consumers of Electricity and Water Services can now obtain the service via following hotlines;



For the service of a Plumber - 1939 (National Water Supply & Drainage Board)

For the service of an Electrician for consumers of CEB - 1987 (Ceylon Electricity Board)

For the service of an Electrician for consumers of LECO - 1910 (Lanka Electricity Company Private Limited)

Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka 0764271030