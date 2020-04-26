Government's decision to reopen the economy is very timely - Snr Lecturer, Department of Economics

Senior Lecturer of the Department of Economics at the University of Colombo, Dr. Priyanga Dunasinghe says that the Government's decision to reopen the economy is very timely, given the forecast that Sri Lanka is likely to move towards negative economic growth.

He pointed out that the government has already introduced relief packages to encourage economic activity and has taken steps to encourage local agricultural products.

However, he said that the after relaxing the curfew imposed by the government further consideration is required to revive the economy.

Meanwhile, the head of the Department of Migration and Urbanization, at the Sri Lanka Institute of Policy Studies, Dr. Bilesha Weeraratne, said that greater economic concession should be provide to the people from the informal economy who have been impacted.