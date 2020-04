NASA has announced that for the first time in ten years, an aeronautic spacecraft will be launched from American soil next month.



The rocket and the spacecraft will take two astronauts from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to the International Space Station on May 27.



The rocket and the spacecraft were developed by a private space company called Space-X.



After the retirement of the Space-Shuttle program in 2011, NASA sends astronauts to the International Space Station by Russian Soyuz rockets.