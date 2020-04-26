Rain+expected+in+seven+provinces+in+the+evening+

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Southern, Uva and North-central provinces and Mannar, Mullaitivu and Vauniya districts in the evening or night.



Fairly heavy falls about (75-100) mm are likely at some places.



There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.