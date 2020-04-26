Another+online+trader+selling+overpriced+goods+raided+at+park+street+

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) stated that it has been able to seize goods worth over three hundred thousand rupees from a place that has been selling overpriced essential items through the internet.

Assistant Director A.A. Jasur said that the raid was carried out on Park Street, Colombo, on a complaint received by the Consumer Affairs Authority.

The expired food items were also labelled for sale at higher prices and the CAA Assistant Director A.A. Jasur said that a case will be filed against them.