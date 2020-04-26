Leopard that climbed the tree entangled in the hunter's trap rescued - (Video & Photos)

Doctors at Randenigala Veterinary Hospital and Nallathanniya wildlife office officials have managed to rescue the leopard that was trapped in a fork in a tree.According to our correspondent a three-hour operation was launched to rescue the leopard.The leopard was trapped in a tree at Maskeliya Gadmore Estate last night.The leopard has been caught in a hunter's trap that was set for a wild boar.This is how the leopard ended trapped in the tree.Subsequently the estate superintendent informed the wildlife officials of the Nallathanniya Wildlife Office and action was taken to save the leopard.The leopard has been taken to the Udawalawe Veterinary Hospital for further treatment.According to our correspondent the mountain leopard is about 4 years old and about 4 feet in length.