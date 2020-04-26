Six close associates of a corona infected person sent to a quarantine center (PHOTO)

Six people who had close contact with a coronavirus infected person have been sent to the quarantine centre at the Welisara, National Hospital For Respiratory Diseases.

The Sri Lanka Navy have sent six residents of Grandpass, Kotahena, Maligawatta and Punchi Borella to the quarantine centre.

They have been identified by the navy's intelligence operations in Colombo, as persons who had a close association with the diagnosed coronavirus patient.

They have been sent for quarantine after being completely disinfected for the safety and health of the residents of the area.