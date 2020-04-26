Four (04) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 248

Four more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
Three have been diagnosed from the Oluvil quarantine centre and one female who was in self quarantine from Rambukkana.
The country total therefore has increased to 248 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-18| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data
Total confirmed cases - 248
Recovered and discharged - 77
Active cases – 164
New Cases for the day- 04
Observation in Hospitals - 103
Total Deaths – 7
District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 49
- Kalutara 45
- Puttalam 35
- Gampaha 28
- Jaffna 16
|
Date
|
New cases since 10 April
|
10 April
|
07
|
11 April
|
02
|
12 April
|
11
|
13 April
|
08
|
14 April
|
15
|
15 April
|
05
|
16 April
|
00
|
17 April
|
06
|
18 April
|
04*