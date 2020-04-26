Four (04) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 248

Four more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

Three have been diagnosed from the Oluvil quarantine centre and one female who was in self quarantine from Rambukkana.

The country total therefore has increased to 248 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-18| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 248

Recovered and discharged - 77

Active cases – 164

New Cases for the day- 04

Observation in Hospitals - 103

Total Deaths – 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

Colombo 49

Kalutara 45

Puttalam 35

Gampaha 28

Jaffna 16