A+hotline+for+patients+who+come+to+the+National+Hospital+to+receive+treatment

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a hotline is now in place to provide medical advice and medical care to patients who visit the Colombo National Hospital daily for clinic and various treatments.

Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr.W. K. Wickremesinghe said that the public could call 0113 61 87 24, 076 818 51 57 or 0112 69 11 11 for medical advice.

This service is available from Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 1.00 pm and can be used by calling the National Hospital.

Meanwhile Minister of Janaka Bandara Tennakoon stated that the Dambulla Economic Center which was closed will be opened tomorrow.

Accordingly, it will be open from 6.00 am to 8.00 pm