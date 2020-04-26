Dambulla+Economic+Centre+which+was+closed+will+reopen+tomorrow+

Minister Janaka Bandara Tennakoon states that it has been decided to open the Dambulla Economic Center tomorrow. The Dambulla Economic Center was closed indefinitely.

Addressing a media briefing held this afternoon he stated that the Dambulla Economic Center will be open daily from 6.00 am to 6.00 pm.

The Minister said that although the Dambulla Economic Center will be open, it should be accessed adopting to the proper protective safe health procedures.

He also stated that it is compulsory for all who enter to be disinfected, to keep their hands clean and to wear protective face masks.

Meanwhile our correspondent stated that the disinfection process took place today before the economic center was opened.

The Dambulla Economic Center will be closed daily at 6.00 pm and disinfected.

Minister Janaka Bandara Tennakoon stated that the police have been instructed to strictly enforce the law against persons who come to the economic center without protective face masks and who do not follow the safety procedures stipulated.