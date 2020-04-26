සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

No instructions given to stop surgeries in any hospital - Director General of Health Services

Sunday, 19 April 2020 - 2:09

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe states that there have been no circulars issued informing to stop surgeries that are being routinely carried out in any hospital.

He said in a statement that the hospitals could perform these surgeries with some control.

However, the Director General of Health Services states that the postponement will be possible for surgeries that will not result in nay complication with postponement.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe has made this clarification in response to the views expressed by some parties that although there are surgeries taking place at the Cancer Hospital for patients with cancer, other hospitals are not performing surgeries.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe emphasized that the PCR tests are carried out only on a scientific basis.

The Director General said this in response to a request made by people and communities in the area to conduct PCR investigations.

Anil Jasinghe pointed out that this is a test that is available not request but a test that is decided by the health authorities based on scientific evidence.

It takes about 5 to 6 hours for the samples obtained Based on scientific evidence to be examined.

The Director General of Health Services pointed out that the staff time required for the tests and the cost also needs to be considered.

He said investigations are now being conducted on selected risk groups and suspected high-risk groups.

This includes those who are hospitalized and show symptoms and those who are in quarantine centres and for those who are suspected of contracting and in the high-risk categories.

The statement issued by the Director General of Health Services states that there are reports that some individuals who are requesting a certification that they are not infected with the coronavirus.

Specialist Dr. Anil Jasinghe emphasizes that the health and the competent authorities are deciding which persons should undergo PCR tests and therefore the public should not make any requests to carry out these tests.

PCR tests are being carried out in 13 laboratories island wide and investigations have also commenced at the Batticaloa Teaching Hospital.

