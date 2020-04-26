Curfew will be relaxed in stages - (details, press release and video)

With the objective of restoring normalcy in the civilian life the Government has decided to relax the curfew imposed in order to control the spread of COVID – 19.



Lifting and imposing curfew at the district level and the Police Division level within the district will be done as follows:

Curfew in 18 Districts EXCEPT for Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy, Kegalle and Ampara districts, will be lifted at 5.00 am on Monday (20) and will be enforced again at 8.00 pm on the same day.Thereafter, until further notice, the curfew in these districts will be enforced every day from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am.

Curfew in Kandy, Kegalle and Ampara Districts will be lifted from Monday 20th at 5.00am EXCEPT Alawathugoda, Akurana, Warakapola and Akkaraipattu police areas

The curfew imposed in Alawathugoda, Akurana, Warakapola and Akkaraipattu Police Divisions in the districts of Kandy, Kegalle and Ampara will continue until further notice.



The curfew in the remaining police areas of these three districts (Kandy, Kegalle and Ampara) will be lifted at 5.00 am on Monday (20) and will be enforced again at 8.00 pm on the same day. Thereafter, until further notice, the curfew will be enforced every day from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am.

Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts will be lifted at 5.00 am on Wednesday (22) and will be enforced again daily at 8.00 pm EXCEPT for the undermentioned police division areas;



(The Police Divisions where the curfew will continuously remain in force are);

Colombo District – Kotahena, Grandpass, Bambalapitiya, Keselwatte, Maradana, Gothatuwa, Mullewriyawa, Wellampitiya, Mount Lavania, Dehiwela and Kohuwela

– Kotahena, Grandpass, Bambalapitiya, Keselwatte, Maradana, Gothatuwa, Mullewriyawa, Wellampitiya, Mount Lavania, Dehiwela and Kohuwela Gampaha District – Ja- Ela, Kochchikade, and Seeduwa

– Ja- Ela, Kochchikade, and Seeduwa Puttalam District – Puttalam, Marawila,Wennapuwa

– Puttalam, Marawila,Wennapuwa Kalutara District – Bandaragama, Payagala, Beruwela and Aluthgama

Accordingly, the curfew will continue to remain in force in the Police Divisions of Kotahena, Grandpass, Bambalapitiya, Keselwatta, Maradana, Gothatuwa, Mulleriyawa, Wellampitiya, Mount Lavinia, Dehiwala, Kohuwala, Ja Ela, Kochchikade, Seeduwa, Puttalam, Marawila, Wennappuwa, Bandaragama, Payagala, Beruwala, Aluthgama, Warakapola, Akurana, Alawathugoda and Akkaraipattu.



The President's Media Division announced that if any area where the curfew has been relaxed happens to be identified as a risk village or a zone, curfew will be re-imposed limiting only to such area. No one will be permitted to enter or leave areas designated as isolated.



In those Police Divisions where the curfew is in force main roads can be used only for the purpose of providing essential services. Even in the Police Divisions where the curfew is lifted utilization of main roads will be limited only for essential purposes including traveling to work. Movements between districts will not be allowed except for essential services including office work.

Schools, universities, tuition classes and other education institutes and cinemas will remain closed until further notice.

Once the curfew is relaxed, state entities including Departments, Corporations and banks should operate as usual

Only 1/3rd of the total workforce of the state organizations located within the Colombo district should report to work.

50% of the staff of the state organizations in other districts should report to work. All the employees of the state sector who are not required to report for work in office should work from their homes.



The responsibility to decide who should come to office and who should work from home lies with head of the each organization.

Measures recommended by the health authorities to control the spread of the virus should strictly be adhered to during office hours. The head of the organization is responsible for the provisions of facilities required to follow the recommended health guidelines.



The private sector entities should open for work at 10.00am daily. Head of the each organization has the freedom to decide who should report to work and their number. These organizations too, should strictly follow the Coronavirus prevention measures endorsed by health authorities.

The President’s Media Unit stated that the head of the institution will decide on the number of employees to report to each institute and the staff members that should report for work. Heads of institutions have the freedom to decide a different group instead of the 1/3 and 50% who are called in on a particular day.

Transport

The Transport Board and the Railway Department must ensure transport facilities for the employees who report for work. Although, the number of staff attached to state institutes has been numerically limited, it is mandatory for the state transport and other essential services to function in full strength.

Busses, vans and rail carriages should transport only the half of the passengers of the full capacity. It is required to disinfect all the vehicles. The Government requests the private passenger transport organizations to resume their services obliging these conditions.

Festivals prohibited

All forms of functions, pilgrimages and pleasure tours, carnivals, processions and meetings are banned until further notice. Since the congregation of people is a hindrance to the preventive measures to control the spread of the virus.



No religious gatherings

Statement issued by the President’s Media Division stated that they are calling for the suspension of religious ceremonies as the gathering /assembly of people is a hindrance to the controlling procedure of the spread of the virus.



Purpose

The prime objective of all these measures including imposing curfew is to protect the people from this pandemic. The progress made with the strict measures so far adopted was instrumental in easing the curfew.



Reviving the economy and providing relief to low-income and the most vulnerable segment of the society who are hardly hit by the crisis is another purpose.



Be Responsible

However, the risk has not yet subsided completely. Hence, the Government requests the public to follow all the health guidelines and act in a responsible manner with patience to close all avenues leading to the spread of the disease. The Government emphasizes the necessity of remaining in homes without traveling outside except for work.

The public are requested not to gather in large numbers at market places for panic buying once the curfew is lifted.

The Government reiterates to endure all these hardships for the well-being and progress of oneself, our children and the entire nation until the health authorities declare the complete victory over COVID – 19 pandemic.



