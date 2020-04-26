Nine (09) more Covid-19 patients recover : SL recovery total increases to 86

Nine (09) more Covid-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals bringing total recoveries to 86 accoridng to the Epidemiology Unit, Health Ministry.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-18| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 248

Recovered and discharged - 86

Active cases – 155

New Cases for the day- 04

Observation in Hospitals - 103

Total Deaths – 7

Recovery rate comparison

Germany 60.05%

Spain 39.01%

Sri Lanka 34.68%

Global Average 25.59%

Italy 24.78%

France 23.26%

USA 8.94%

Fatality rate comparison based on current data