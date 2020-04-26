Nine (09) more Covid-19 patients recover : SL recovery total increases to 86

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-18| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data
Total confirmed cases - 248
Recovered and discharged - 86
Active cases – 155
New Cases for the day- 04
Observation in Hospitals - 103
Total Deaths – 7
Recovery rate comparison
- Germany 60.05%
- Spain 39.01%
- Sri Lanka 34.68%
- Global Average 25.59%
- Italy 24.78%
- France 23.26%
- USA 8.94%
Fatality rate comparison based on current data
- Italy 13.19%
- France 12.62%
- Spain 10.45%
- Global 6.86%
- USA 5.23%
- Germany 3.08%
- Sri Lanka 2.82%