'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continued today (Video)

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative that is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus, is being carried out successfully.



Hiru continues to serve the Venerable Maha Sangha and main priests from temples, churches and kovils as well as children in children’s homes and elders of Elders’ Homes. This work was carried out today, covering Colombo and Gampaha districts.

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, continued today. Accordingly, the Minuwangoda - Kariyawasam Elders' Home and the Veyangoda - Sujeewa Parent Sevana Elders Home were disinfected.

If this service is required by an Elders’ Home, they can contact on 077 303 5930.

Also, the public disinfection program implemented by the Hiru Media Network with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society in parallel with the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations was carried out today covering the four districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Jaffna.

Accordingly, the police stations in Cinnamon gardens, Borella, Kollupitiya, Bambalapitiya, Wellawatte and the police Crime Reporting Division were disinfected.

The Peliyagoda Police Station, Peliyagoda Urban Traffic Division, Peliyagoda Senior Superintendent of Police office, Mahabage, Pamunugama, Dungalpitiya, Welisara, Ganemulla, Kadawatha and Ragama police stations of the Gampaha district were disinfected.

Meanwhile, the Moragahahena, Horana, Ingiriya, Bulathsinhala, Baduraliya and Agalawatta police stations in Kalutara district and Achchuveli, Point Pedro, Nelladi and Valvettithurai police stations in the Jaffna district were disinfected.

Hiru Media Network in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society is conducting a parallel programme to provide protective clothing and equipment for the health staff working to eradicate covid-19 in the country. Accordingly, Protective clothing and equipment were handed over to the staff of the Archbishop's Home.

Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith appreciated the work carried out with the Red Cross and said that the Hiru Media network is people centered in their work.