Two suspects have been arrested yesterday in connection with an illicit liquor trafficking racket carried out on an island in the Iddappichcha Lake and on the Dimbulagala mountain.

The place was raided and the two suspects were arrested last night.

Aralaganwila police said that the equipment used to brew liquor and 5 barrels of alcohol were also seized.

The suspects were to be produced before the Polonnaruwa Courts