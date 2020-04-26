Six (06) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 254

Six more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. All six patients were identified from the Welisara quarantine Centre.

The country total therefore has increased to 254 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-18| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 254

Recovered and discharged - 77

Active cases – 161

New Cases for the day- 10

Observation in Hospitals - 103

Total Deaths – 7



