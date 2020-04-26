Weather forecast 19 April - Thundershowers exceeding 100mm

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Southern, Uva and North-central provinces and Mannar and Vauniya districts after 2.00 p.m.



Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western provinces and Mannar district.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.



Weather in the sea areas around the Island



Condition of Rain:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Matara to Potuvil via Hambantota. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several placesin the sea area extending from Mannar to Matara via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle in the

evening or night.



Winds:

Winds will be variable in direction in the sea area extending from Mannar to Galle via Colombo and winds will be South-easterly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.



State of Sea:

The sea area around the island can be slight to moderately rough.