Sunday 19 April : Covid-19, World situation report

Sunday, 19 April 2020 - 7:54

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 2,330,987 with 160,757 deaths. Meanwhile, 596,687 infected patients have recovered. There are 1,573,543 active patients around the world while 55,265 are in critical condition.

USA

COVID 19, death toll in the US increased to 39,014. USA has over 631,531 active cases from their 738,830 reported cases, with only 68,285 recoveries to date.

In the US, New York has reported 241,041 infected cases and 17,671 deaths, while New Jersey has reported 81,420 infected cases and 4,070 deaths. Massachusetts has reported 36,372 infected cases and 1,560 deaths. Michigan remains as the 3rd worst affected state in terms of deaths with 30,791 cases of infection and 2,308 deaths. Pennsylvania, California, Illinois Florida and Louisiana have all reported over 20,000 infected cases in their states.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients

  • USA                      738,830-  (39,014 deaths)
  • Spain                    194,416-   (20,639 deaths)
  • Italy                      175,925-   (23,227 deaths)
  • France                  151,793-   (19,323 deaths)
  • Germany              143,724-   (4,538 deaths)
  • United Kingdom    114,217-   (15,464 deaths)

Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients

  • China                       82,735- (4,632 deaths)
  • Turkey                     82,329- (1,890 deaths)
  • Iran                          80,868-   (5,031 deaths)           

Tests

Four countries have tested over a million people in their countries for the infection. USA has conducted 3,722,209 tests, Russia 1,831,892, Germany 1,728,357, and Italy 1,305,833 tests during this period. Spain 930,230, UAE 767,000, Turkey 598,933, South Korea 559,109 and Canada 516,216 have all conducted over 500,000 tests.

Global death count

The Global death count now stands at 160,757. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 39,014 deaths.  

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

  • USA                         39,014
  • Italy                          23,227
  • Spain                       20,639
  • France                     19,323
  • UK                           15,464

Countries with 2,500 - 9,999 reported deaths

  • Belgium                      5,453
  • Iran                             5,031
  • China                         4,632
  • Germany                    4,538            
  • Netherlands               3,601       

Data source - compiled from worldometers.

