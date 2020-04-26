Sunday 19 April : Covid-19, World situation report

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 2,330,987 with 160,757 deaths. Meanwhile, 596,687 infected patients have recovered. There are 1,573,543 active patients around the world while 55,265 are in critical condition.

USA

COVID 19, death toll in the US increased to 39,014. USA has over 631,531 active cases from their 738,830 reported cases, with only 68,285 recoveries to date.

In the US, New York has reported 241,041 infected cases and 17,671 deaths, while New Jersey has reported 81,420 infected cases and 4,070 deaths. Massachusetts has reported 36,372 infected cases and 1,560 deaths. Michigan remains as the 3rd worst affected state in terms of deaths with 30,791 cases of infection and 2,308 deaths. Pennsylvania, California, Illinois Florida and Louisiana have all reported over 20,000 infected cases in their states.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients

USA 738,830 - (39,014 deaths)

- (39,014 deaths) Spain 194,416 - (20,639 deaths)

- (20,639 deaths) Italy 175,925 - (23,227 deaths)

- (23,227 deaths) France 151,793 - (19,323 deaths)

- (19,323 deaths) Germany 143,724 - (4,538 deaths)

- (4,538 deaths) United Kingdom 114,217- (15,464 deaths)

Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients

China 82,735- (4,632 deaths)

(4,632 deaths) Turkey 82,329 - (1,890 deaths)

(1,890 deaths) Iran 80,868- (5,031 deaths)

Tests

Four countries have tested over a million people in their countries for the infection. USA has conducted 3,722,209 tests, Russia 1,831,892, Germany 1,728,357, and Italy 1,305,833 tests during this period. Spain 930,230, UAE 767,000, Turkey 598,933, South Korea 559,109 and Canada 516,216 have all conducted over 500,000 tests.

Global death count

The Global death count now stands at 160,757. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 39,014 deaths.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

USA 39,014

Italy 23,227

Spain 20,639

France 19,323

UK 15,464

Countries with 2,500 - 9,999 reported deaths

Belgium 5,453

Iran 5,031

China 4,632

Germany 4,538

Netherlands 3,601

Data source - compiled from worldometers.