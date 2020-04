A meeting of the Election Commission is to be held tomorrow to discuss the future activities pertaining to the General Election.



The Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe, the Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, the Secretary to the Ministry of Health, the Post Master General and several officials representing the police are also expected to participate at this meeting.



The Commission stated that the discussion will be held tomorrow afternoon at the Election Commission.