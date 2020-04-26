'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - in Colombo and Kalutara today (Video)

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative that is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus, is being carried out successfully.

Today it will cover the districts of Colombo and Kalutara



Hiru continues to serve the Venerable Maha Sangha and main priests from temples, churches and kovils as well as children in children’s homes and elders of Elders’ Homes. This work was carried out yesterday covering Colombo and Gampaha districts.

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, continued today. Accordingly, the Minuwangoda - Kariyawasam Elders' Home and the Veyangoda - Sujeewa Parent Sevana Elders Home were disinfected yesterday.

If this service is required by an Elders’ Home, they can contact on 077 303 5930.

Also, the public disinfection program implemented by the Hiru Media Network with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society in parallel with the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations was carried out yesterday covering the four districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Jaffna.

A large number of public places in three districts are to be disinfected today.

Accordingly, the official residence of the Archbishop in the Colombo District, Western Province Aesthetic Centre and Manning Market will be disinfected.

Meegahatenna and Theniyawala police stations in the Kalutara district as well as the Madampe and Arachchikattuwa police stations in Puttalam district will be disinfected today.