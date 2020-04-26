Reduction+in+the+coastal+belt+and+ocean+pollution+

A survey conducted by the Marine Environment Protection Authority has confirmed that the pollution of the coastal belt and the oceans has drastically reduced with the spread of the coronavirus.



According to the General Manager of the Authority Dr. Tarni Pradeep Kumara, the solid waste collection in these areas has decreased by 45%.



The survey was conducted in the areas of Trincomalee, Galle, Matara, Colombo, Kalutara and Negombo.



The General Manager of the Marine Environment Protection Authority, Dr. Tarni Pradeep Kumara requested the public to burn the protective face masks and gloves after using them.