Trump+ready+to+make+China+pay+

US President Donald Trump says that if China were consciously responsible for the global epidemic of coronavirus, they would face serious consequences.

President Trump said during a press conference at the White House that the coronavirus could have been stopped by China where it emerged before it spread.

The entire world is suffering because of the virus. If the spread was due to an accident by China, it can be accepted.

However, the President of the United States emphasized that if they are were knowingly responsible then there should be a response.

President Trump added that China must recognize that there is a big difference between making a mistake and deliberately letting the virus go unregulated.