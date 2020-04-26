Act in accordance with health instructions, when curfew is relaxed - Army Commander

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that although the curfew is to be relaxed from tomorrow, the people should continue to follow the instructions given by the health authorities.



The Army Commander made this statement while participating in the Hiru TV 'Paththare Visthare' program.



The Army Commander pointed out that curfew has been relaxed only for those who are leaving for essential services and employment and that they should comply with health instructions.



Yesterday the President's Media Division announced that the utilization of main roads will be limited only for essential purposes including traveling to work. Movements between districts will not be allowed except for essential services including office work



Meanwhile, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said yesterday that 118 drug addicts who was in quarantine had been sent to a rehabilitation program.



