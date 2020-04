Japanese doctors warn that the country's health care system is at the risk of collapsing with the spread of coronavirus.



The number of coronavirus infections in Japan has exceeded 10,000 while 222 deaths have been reported.



Japanese doctors point out that hospitals' emergency services are inadequate to treat rising coronavirus infections.



Doctors have also pointed out an instance when an ambulance carrying a person with coronavirus symptoms was refused in 80 hospitals before being admitted to a hospital.