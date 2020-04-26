සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

888 covid-19 deaths in Britain in the last 24 hours, total 15,654 - Sri Lankans among those who have dead in UK

Sunday, 19 April 2020 - 10:00

Another 888 coronavirus related deaths were reported yesterday from Britain, which increases the total number of coronavirus deaths in the country to 15,464 as confirmed by the British Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II has decided to cancel the traditional gun salute on her birthday, due to the spread of the coronavirus.

This is the first time such a request has been made during the Queen's 68-year reign.

Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926, and was named, Alexandra Elizabeth Mary.

She is due to celebrate her 94th birthday next Tuesday.

Previously, Buckingham Palace had announced that it would not be celebrating her birthday in June.

Meanwhile, the UK government announced yesterday that it will allocate another £ 1.6 billion for the anti-Covid- 19 work in Britain.

A government spokesman addressing a covid-19 press conference in London yesterday, said that four hundred thousand protective garments for health workers were expected to arrive soon.

Meanwhile, the London Hiru correspondent Janaka Alahapperuma stated that there are other Sri Lankans among those who have died from the coronavirus in the UK.

