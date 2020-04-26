While+covid-19+overshadows+the+world+an+experimental+drug+that+combats+the+virus+shows+promise

An experimental drug being tested for coronavirus patients has proved successful among several critically ill patients.

Hospitals in some countries have confirmed that several patients who have been given this drug, remdesivir, have been healed. It was given to patients with severe breathing difficulties and fever.

However, pharmaceutical regulatory bodies have not yet officially announced the drug, but it has been granted permission to use it in research in clinical trials.

Remdesivir was one of the first medicines identified as having the potential to impact SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19, in lab tests. If safe and effective, it could become the first approved treatment against the disease.

However, in a statement, the University of Chicago Medicine said “drawing any conclusions at this point is premature and scientifically unsound.”

The drug which had previously shown little success with Ebola had been successful with SARS and MERS.

It is reported that some patients in the trial have recovered within six days after giving the drug.