The curfew has been relaxed but government-imposed restrictions will continue - President

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa releasing a twitter message said that the objective of relaxing curfew is to reactivate the economy, while measures to contain covid-19 will continue in parallel therefore it is imperative to adhere to health guidelines and act responsibly for the safety of society at large.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa aso said that the curfew in force for four weeks have been relaxed to ensure continuity to the national economy, state mechanism and individual economy while simultaneously working towards eradicating the covid-19 pandemic.

Hence, the Government requests the public to follow all the health guidelines stipulated by the health officials and the restrictions placed by the government and to act in a responsible manner with patience to close all avenues leading to the spread of the disease.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa emphasized that it is the duty of the entire country to act responsibly following health and curfew guidelines, when resuming daily life in this situation in support of defeating the covid-19 pandemic.