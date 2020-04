A wild elephant fallen into the Maduruoya Z-D canal has been rescued after a six-hour operation.



Our correspondent said that the elephant had fallen into the canal from the Ellewewa area and had been washed away around 15km with the current.



The wild elephant was rescued and chased away in to the wild this morning in a joint operation carried out by the residents of the area and the wildlife officials.



The elephant is said to be about 35 years old.