A concert titled One World: Together At Home, performed with more than 100 famous artistes

Monday, 20 April 2020 - 1:10

A concert titled One World: Together At Home, was organised by the Global Citizen movement and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Lady Gaga, who curated the line-up, called the event "a love letter to the world".

Some of the biggest names in music joined forces to celebrate healthcare workers in a globally televised concert.

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, broadcast included Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas,  Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

In all, more than 100 artists performed songs from their living rooms, due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The concert against the global pandemic began with a note from Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization. He said that the Covid 19 virus has taken away a lot from the world but has provided a unique opportunity for humanity. He emphasized that it has united the world to eradicate differences between us, to break down boundaries, to see the uniqueness of the other and thereby raise our voice to provide health care for all.

The show closed with Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli and John Legend collaborating on a version of The Prayer - originally written for the 1998 film Quest For Camelot - whose lyrics seek a way out of the darkness.

