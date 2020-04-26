Forty-four suspected Boko Haram militants in Chad have died in detention from apparent poisoning.The Chad Republic's Attorney General stated on television that the suspects had been killed by poisoning during a recent operation.Some of them have suffered heart attacks and some have died of respiratory problems.

The men were part of a group of 58 suspects captured during a recent major army operation against the Islamist group around Lake Chad.

An investigation has been launched after four autopsies showed a lethal substance had led to their deaths.

Boko Haram suspects have not been provided with food or water for two days, according to French news sources.