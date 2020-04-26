Easter attack memorials to be held at home - Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith

The Maha Sangha urges the public to join in on Tuesday (21) in remembering the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks. This Tuesday (21) marks one year since the last year's terrorist attacks that was carried out targeting several churches and public hotels.

Archbishop of Colombo, Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith requested that the memorials be held from the homes on that day.

The Registrar of the Malwathe Chapter Ven. Pahamune Sumangala Thero requested to perform the Buddhist meritorious deeds on that day.

Similarly, the Chief Prelate of the Siyam Maha Nikaya Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagridharma Maha Sangha Sabhawa, the most Venerable Iththepana Dhammalankara Thera issued a statement condemning the brutal terrorism that took place last year.

Accordingly, the Ven thera requested the temples to ring their temple bells on the 21st to express their condolences.

Chief Incumbent of the United States of America, Ven Walpola Piyananda Thero had also issued a statement, requesting people to express their sorrow.

The Chief Incumbent of France Venerable Paravahera Chandraratana Thero has issued a statement to the Buddhist public to light a lamp in their homes and to offer their condolences to all those who died during the Easter attack.