Curfew+will+be+lifted+from+5.00+am+to+8.00+pm+in+several+areas+tomorrow

Matale, Nuwara Eliya, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mannar, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu, Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Kurunegala, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Badulla, Moneragala and Ratnapura districts;

The curfew currently in force in all other districts except the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy, Kegalle and Ampara will be lifted at 5.00am on Monday, the 20th April and will be re-imposed at 8.00pm on the same day.

Thereafter the curfew in these 18 districts will be effective only between 8.00 pm to 5.00am every day until further notice.



Kandy, Kegalle and Ampara;

Curfew will continue in the Police Divisions of Warakapola, Alawathugoda, Akurana and Akkaraipattu in the districts of Kandy, Kegalle and Ampara. Curfew in other Police Divisions in these 03 districts will be relaxed daily at 5.00am from Monday, the 20th April and will be re-imposed at 8.00pm.



Thereafter the curfew in these 3 districts will be effective only between 8.00 pm to 5.00am every day until further notice.

Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam;

The curfew will be relaxed in the Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts at 5.00am on Wednesday 22 April except for 21 Police Divisions.



Thereafter the curfew in these 4 districts will be effective only between 8.00 pm to 5.00am every day until further notice.



Restricted areas of activity

Schools, universities, tuition classes and other education institutes and cinemas will remain closed until further notice.



All forms of functions, pilgrimages and pleasure tours, carnivals, processions and meetings are banned until further notice. Since the congregation of people is a hindrance to the preventive measures to control the spread of the virus, the Government also requests to suspend all religious festivals.