සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Six out of 10 people diagnosed with coronavirus yesterday are from Keselwatta, Colombo

Sunday, 19 April 2020 - 15:16

Six+out+of+10+people+diagnosed+with+coronavirus+yesterday+are+from+Keselwatta%2C+Colombo

Six out of ten people who were diagnosed with covid -19, the new corona virus, yesterday are residents of Bandaranaike Mawatha, in Keselwatta, Colombo.

A 59-year-old woman living on Bandaranaike Mawatha was diagnosed with the new coronavirus. On February 29, she and her husband and eldest son went on a pilgrimage to ‘Dambadiva’ through an agency in Nugegoda.

She had returned to the Island on March 12 and had been subjected to a 14-day self-quarantine period after registering with the police.

However, after being hospitalized on the 15th due to a sudden illness, she was diagnosed with coronavirus. He husband and her son who had travelled with her to Dambadiva was also diagnosed with the virus.  

Among the six of the 10 people who were diagnosed with the virus yesterday were residents close to this woman's house. Two were residents of the house in front of her house, two residents of an adjoining house and two other families living in another two-storey building nearby.

This is the first time that such a high number of cases have been reported from the same area since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the coiuntry.

However, health authorities say that there is no risk of transmitting to more people since they were reported while they were at the quarantine centers.

Meanwhile, the other woman reported yesterday is a resident of Thulhiriya, Kegalle, who had contracted the virus through another female who works at a sanitation service in Katunayake.

Three more coronavirus patients were reported yesterday from the Oluvil Quarantine Center, they were in quarantine due to maintaining close contact with corona patients recently diagnosed in Suduwella, Ja-Ela.

Today (19) at present no new cases of coronavirus have been reported.

Accordingly, the number of Covid- 19 or new coronavirus infections reported in the country is 254.

O/L results within the next two days
O/L results within the next two days
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:59

Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha says that the results of the 2019, O / L examination will be released within the next two days. Commissioner... Read More

When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:58

The Ministry of Transport Services Management states that they will focus on utilizing public transport only for essential services when curfew is relaxed. According... Read More

Sri Lanka request an extension of amnesty deadline for Sri Lankan illegal migrants in Kuwait
Sri Lanka request an extension of amnesty deadline for Sri Lankan illegal migrants in Kuwait
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:26

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha stated that the situation in Kuwait, where an amnesty has been declared for over 19,000 workers who are out... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
25 April 2020
Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
25 April 2020
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
26 April 2020
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
26 April 2020
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
The reports of a dog in the Suduwella area in Jaela, being infected with the coronavirus is not true
25 April 2020
The reports of a dog in the Suduwella area in Jaela, being infected with the coronavirus is not true

International News

India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
26 April 2020
India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
25 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
24 April 2020
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
23 April 2020
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.