Six out of 10 people diagnosed with coronavirus yesterday are from Keselwatta, Colombo

Six out of ten people who were diagnosed with covid -19, the new corona virus, yesterday are residents of Bandaranaike Mawatha, in Keselwatta, Colombo.

A 59-year-old woman living on Bandaranaike Mawatha was diagnosed with the new coronavirus. On February 29, she and her husband and eldest son went on a pilgrimage to ‘Dambadiva’ through an agency in Nugegoda.

She had returned to the Island on March 12 and had been subjected to a 14-day self-quarantine period after registering with the police.

However, after being hospitalized on the 15th due to a sudden illness, she was diagnosed with coronavirus. He husband and her son who had travelled with her to Dambadiva was also diagnosed with the virus.

Among the six of the 10 people who were diagnosed with the virus yesterday were residents close to this woman's house. Two were residents of the house in front of her house, two residents of an adjoining house and two other families living in another two-storey building nearby.

This is the first time that such a high number of cases have been reported from the same area since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the coiuntry.

However, health authorities say that there is no risk of transmitting to more people since they were reported while they were at the quarantine centers.

Meanwhile, the other woman reported yesterday is a resident of Thulhiriya, Kegalle, who had contracted the virus through another female who works at a sanitation service in Katunayake.

Three more coronavirus patients were reported yesterday from the Oluvil Quarantine Center, they were in quarantine due to maintaining close contact with corona patients recently diagnosed in Suduwella, Ja-Ela.

Today (19) at present no new cases of coronavirus have been reported.

Accordingly, the number of Covid- 19 or new coronavirus infections reported in the country is 254.