Indian cricket team has joined hands to emphasize the importance of wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



This is in line with a program launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Indian cricket team, formerly known as Team India, has joined the program of wearing face masks to prevent covid-19 as 'Team Mask Force'.



Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma and Smriti Mandana are some of the current and past Indian players involved in this initiative.