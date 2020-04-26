Abide by social distancing rules during Ramadan - US president to the American Muslims

President Donald Trump has appealed to the American Muslims to abide by the social distancing rules in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 virus during Ramadan, which begins next Thursday.

He said that the Muslims should act similar to the way Christians responded to the Easter celebrations.

At the daily press conference on the coronavirus at the White House, the US president said there should be no religious differences for the coronavirus control measures.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has extended the travel ban on the members of the US security forces until June 30.

However, this would not prevent travel for emergency military deployments abroad.

The travel ban was imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus among American security forces.

So far, 2,986 US military personnel have been infected with the coronavirus, out of which 44 are hospitalized and receiving treatment.

Two American military personnel, including a sailor on the USS Theodore Roosevelt warship, died due to coronavirus infection.