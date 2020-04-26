Licensed+liquor+outlets+permitted+to++operate+during+curfew+relaxed+times

Licensed liquor outlets have been permitted to operate when curfew period is relaxed adhering to the safety regulations and restrictions established for covid-19 prevention.

This permission has been granted by the Commissioner General of Excise on the instructions of the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Economic and Policy Development.

This permit is granted subject to the curfew regulations and strict adherence to all other measures recommended by the health authorities to control the spread of the virus including social distancing.

Deputy Excise Commissioner Kapila Kumarasinghe stated that all Excise Officers have been instructed to take legal action against liquor shops which fail to comply with measures recommended by the health authorities to control the spread of the virus and to maintain maximum level of industry discipline in respect of the liquor industry.