Office Trains commence from Tomorrow - Safety Criteria For Passengers

With the relaxing of the curfew the government is ready to commence public transport.Accordingly, 5,000 buses belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) will be in operation tomorrow.In the meantime, 400 trains journeys are scheduled to commence.General Manager of Railways Dilantha Fernando said that the Railways have made several recommendations to commuters.He also said that two security guards will be deployed for a train.meanwhile, the Railway Department states that only those with the office identity card and railway season ticket will be allowed to travel in the trains from tomorrow (20).

Minister of transportation Mahinda Amaraweera said that until the 22nd of this month no trains or buses will operate in districts which are under curfew.

He noted that this step was taken following instructions given by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Speaking at a media conference in Colombo today the minister further noted that number of steps have been taken to operate public transport services from tomorrow in areas where curfew will be lifted.

However the chairman of the private bus owner’s association Gamunu Wijeratne said that private buses will not be deployed from tomorrow as no funds have been given for this purpose.

Meanwhile the director general of the government information department Nalaka Kaluwewa expressing his views at a media briefing today said that only commuters who have season tickets and a valid curfew pass will be allowed to commute in trains from tomorrow.