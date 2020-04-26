Nigerian President's chief of staff has died of the coronavirus infection

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari's chief of staff, Aba Qayari, has died of the coronavirus infection.



The 67-year-old was regarded as a close confidant of the Nigerian president, and after his re-election last year, President Buhari instructed all his ministers to route all communications through him.



The Nigerian President's Chief of Staff who was diagnosed with diabetes and other health problems was reported to have been infected with the coronavirus on March 24.



There have been 543 cases of infections in Nigeria and 19 deaths from coronavirus.



Despite the low prevalence of coronavirus in the African continent, the World Health Organization warned that Africa could be the next epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.