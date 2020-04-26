Rs 5,000 allowance in the next two days

The government will provide Rs. 5,000 in the next two days to the recipients who have not received the allowance as at yet from Social Security Benefit Scheme.

This allowance is already being provided to the elderly, the disabled, the Samurdhi recipients and persons with kidney disorders.

The Government Information Department announced that for those who have not received the allowance of Rs. 5,000, the payment will be made on the 22nd of this month. The payment will be made to the recipients who have submitted an appeal and who meet the required criteria fromthose who have not received the allowance of Rs. 5,000