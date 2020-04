A wild elephant has been killed this morning (19) after getting electrocuted near a house in Kudahalmillewa, Tantirimale.

This was a 35-year-old, 9-foot elephant.

According to our correspondent, the elephant had come from the Malwathu Oya forest reserve in Tantirimale and had got entangled in an electric fence set up by a house.

Wildlife officials and police are conducting investigations into the death of the wild elephant.